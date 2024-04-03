Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
