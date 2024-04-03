Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 8,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,863. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,063,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,477 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

