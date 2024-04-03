Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 8,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,863. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
