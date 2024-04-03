Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ETO opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.21.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
