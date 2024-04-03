Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETO opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $217,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.