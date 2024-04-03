Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETB opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
