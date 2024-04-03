Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETB opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.