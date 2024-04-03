Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETV opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

