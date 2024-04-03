Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETY opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

