Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETY opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Banks Think Small Cap Stocks Need to Catch Up: 3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.