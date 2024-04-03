Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,040,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ECL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.17. The stock had a trading volume of 115,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.41.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

