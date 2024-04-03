Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.41.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

