Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.76.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.78. 315,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,579. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

