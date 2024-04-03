Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 498.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

