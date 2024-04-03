Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $115.82 million and $1.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002883 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,974,355 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.