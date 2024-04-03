Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $106.75 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002798 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,998,255 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.