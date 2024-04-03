Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to Buy

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $13.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $777.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,272. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $351.27 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $739.15 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

