enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.98

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 706335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EU

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $868.32 million, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,298,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,057 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.