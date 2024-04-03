Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.34

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.34 and last traded at $266.34, with a volume of 38593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.78.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
