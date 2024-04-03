Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,949,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,367,130 shares.The stock last traded at $2.66 and had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $643.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $35,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.