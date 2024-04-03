Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.05 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Energi has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $693,730.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00028135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,312,700 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

