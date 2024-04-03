Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

