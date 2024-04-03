Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Down 2.8%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.89. 88,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 504,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

