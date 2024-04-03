EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 312839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,252 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.