Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 101,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 138,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $51,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,132. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

