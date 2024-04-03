Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 101,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 138,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.
In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $51,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $51,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,132. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
