Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.
Several research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Enovix Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of ENVX opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
