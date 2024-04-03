Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 473,011 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVX opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

