Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86. 1,194,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,886,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

