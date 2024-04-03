Envision Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,500,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.24. 73,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,642. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

