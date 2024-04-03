Envision Financial Planning LLC Invests $219,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $1,789,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 802.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DEHP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 9,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,541. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.