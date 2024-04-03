Envision Financial Planning LLC Purchases 14,651 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 6.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $529,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $355,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSMW stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

