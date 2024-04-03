Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after buying an additional 566,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,403,000 after buying an additional 176,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 182,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.