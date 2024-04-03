Ergo Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $137.18 million and approximately $303,085.30 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,863.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.00906423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00152629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00188533 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,413,002 coins and its circulating supply is 74,412,942 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

