ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.77

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.77 and last traded at $111.61, with a volume of 15123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

