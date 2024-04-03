Escroco Emerald 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Escroco Emerald token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a market capitalization of $66,233.72 and approximately $1.79 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00006632 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

