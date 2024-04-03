Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.95. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,842,235 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 10.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $590.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 396,388 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

