Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.30.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

