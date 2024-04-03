Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 441,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

ESTA opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

