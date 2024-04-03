Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 260.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
