Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 1,150,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,524,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Specifically, Director David Mounts Gonzales acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Mounts Gonzales acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,540 shares of company stock valued at $702,395. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

