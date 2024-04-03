Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s current price.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

EXAS stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,090. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

