Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 252,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 740,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXAI

Exscientia Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 405,426 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.