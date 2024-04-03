Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.68 and last traded at $119.65. Approximately 4,486,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,212,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.28.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $472.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

