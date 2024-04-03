Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 128,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

VZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,049. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

