Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $20.59 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $701.98. The company had a trading volume of 634,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.84. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.76.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

