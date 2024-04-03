FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.11.

NYSE:FDS opened at $439.92 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.22.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

