Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.