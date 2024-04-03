Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.