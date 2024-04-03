Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

