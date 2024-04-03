Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $458.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.93. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.