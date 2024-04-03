Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $280.20 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

