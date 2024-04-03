Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.