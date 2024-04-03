Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

