Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 77,560 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,560 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

D opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.