Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $122,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.